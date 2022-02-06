Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$37.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$37.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.84.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.12.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.