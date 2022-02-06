Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.