Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $694,336.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and $694,336.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,618,575 coins and its circulating supply is 343,190,465 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

