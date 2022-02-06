Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 15,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,178. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $321.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

