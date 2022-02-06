Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.