Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

SWKS opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

