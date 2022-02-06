Susquehanna Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.27.

Saia stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.18. Saia has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

