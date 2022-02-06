SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.42 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

