Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

