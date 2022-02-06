Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 2.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

