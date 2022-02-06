Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

