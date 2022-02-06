Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,890. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

