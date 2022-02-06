Taconic Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.