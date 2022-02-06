Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 428,119 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,119 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

SLCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 151,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

