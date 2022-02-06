Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

