TD Securities Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

ERF opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

