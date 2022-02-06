Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.