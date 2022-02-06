Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $40,000 Investment in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
VirnetX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.54. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
