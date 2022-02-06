Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

