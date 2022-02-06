Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.
UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.
Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
