TerraKRW Market Cap Hits $31.85 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $38,500.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,607,466,408 coins and its circulating supply is 38,606,737,299 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

