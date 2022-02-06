Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.4% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

