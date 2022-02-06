The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

