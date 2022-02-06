The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 594.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

