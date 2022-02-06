The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €65.20 ($73.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($70.16) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($159.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

