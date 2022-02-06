The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€52.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.03 ($51.72).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

