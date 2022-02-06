The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

