The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of The Hackett Group worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

