The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $53.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.