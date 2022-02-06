The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.74% of Community Financial worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

