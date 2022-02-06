The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,390 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Olin worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Olin by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

