The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.