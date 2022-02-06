The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.07 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.