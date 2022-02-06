The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk Sells 10,860 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total value of $1,881,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $173.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

