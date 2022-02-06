The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk Sells 10,860 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total value of $1,881,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $173.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
