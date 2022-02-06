THEKEY Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $90,296.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

