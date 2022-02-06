TheStreet Downgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

CAH opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

