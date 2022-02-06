Tiger Pacific Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Baidu worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

