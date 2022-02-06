TigerCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $541,725.92 and approximately $3.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

