Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.80% of Timberland Bancorp worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.56 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

