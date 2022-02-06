Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

TITN opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $670.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

