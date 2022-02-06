TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Cap of $65.53 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $65.53 million and approximately $71,037.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 6% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

