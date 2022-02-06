Tixl [NEW] (TXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Tixl [NEW] (CURRENCY:TXL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Tixl [NEW] has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Tixl [NEW] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl [NEW] has traded flat against the dollar. One Tixl [NEW] coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.
Tixl [NEW] Profile
Tixl [NEW] Coin Trading
