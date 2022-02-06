TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.71 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. TOP has a market cap of $5.71 million and $75,340.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

