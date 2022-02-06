TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -340.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
