TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -340.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.