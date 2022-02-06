Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 5.5% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.48. 16,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,861,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

