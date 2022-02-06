Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 5.5% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.48. 16,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,861,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
