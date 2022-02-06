Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 47,945 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

