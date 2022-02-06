Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.54 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

