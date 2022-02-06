Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,319 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 86,296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,183,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,196,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 551.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 750.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 144,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

