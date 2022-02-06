TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.36 on Friday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

