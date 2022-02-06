Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $115,764.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34.

Trupanion stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

